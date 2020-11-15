Hmong College Prep Academy Celebrates 2020 Homecoming

Hmong College Prep Academy recently announced Homecoming 2020 royalty.

“Homecoming has become a great tradition at Hmong College Prep Academy,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “Though our classes are online, it is very important for us to keep alive the traditions that define our school.”

School Director of Counseling and Student Services Cecelia Lee echoed Dr. Hang’s sentiments.

“It was wonderful to see the students and I know they all felt very proud. Many of them had their parents there to witness them receiving this award. The experience was great for both students and parents.”

Members of the 2020 Hmong College Prep Academy Homecoming Court include:

Senior Kosue Yang-Queen Sophomore Evenny Xiong-Duchess

Senior Lexs Lor-King Sophomore Samurai Vang-Duke

Junior Leeanna Vang-Princess Freshman Mina Lor-Countess

Junior Sueka Yang-Prince Freshman Merlin Her-Count

Numerous virtual activities took place and the week ended with a grade 6-12 virtual dance party.

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information about the school, interested parties can call 651-209-8002 or online at www.hcpak12.org. The school is enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year. Space is extremely limited.