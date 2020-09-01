Emergency Support For Hmong Cultural Center From Luce Foundation

The Hmong Cultural Center has been awarded an emergency urgent needs grant of $50,000 from the Henry Luce Foundation based in New York, NY. The grant will help the center respond to challenges associated with the pandemic and recent social unrest in Saint Paul and the Twin Cities. The grant will assist HCC with the following:

Support for HCC’s building owner to pay for new windows for the property

Support for the reinstallation of exhibit content including display panels, objects in display cases and iPad stations in HCC’s museum

Support for the possible rental of additional exhibit space to allow greater social distancing for exhibit visitors after HCC’s museum and library space reopens

Support for the development of additional online content to allow visitors to much more fully access museum and library content virtually over the internet

Support for new shelving for the HCC library and the purchasing of new library materials

Hmong Cultural Center thanks the Luce Foundation for this important show of support for our center’s mission and community!