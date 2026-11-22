As a Hmong American, I grew up surrounded by stories of conflict, resilience, and the lasting impacts of the American Secret War, which have deeply shaped my identity and purpose. Inspired by these experiences and with a degree in Political Science and Anthropology, I am committed to building a career centered on giving back to communities affected by international conflict. I believe that through education, storytelling, and collective healing, we can confront harmful legacies of war, like UXO, and transform them into new legacies rooted in community, empowerment, and connection. I am honored to be part of the Advocacy Ambassador team and promote healing one story at a time. – Nati Ramirez-Vang

As I take my first steps into my professional career, I stand at the intersection of endless possibilities. While the paths ahead are plentiful and unknown, I remain determined with one singular purpose: to advocate for underrepresented communities from all backgrounds, wherever life may take me.

As a Hmong-Mexican American, I have always ridden the constant flow between balancing multiple cultures. I grew up immersed in the traditions of celebrating Hmong New Year, Día de Reyes, wearing traditional Hmong dresses and Mexican cowboy hats and boots. But being ethnically mixed entails more than just enjoying an array of traditional food and pretty outfits. It is the constant navigation between languages, religions, values, social norms and more. On one side, I witnessed what it meant to be an immigrant, leaving behind poverty in pursuit of opportunity. On the other, I understood the experience of being a refugee, fleeing violence, persecution, and enduring the trauma of war. I grew familiar with the American Secret War, the Vietnam War, genocide, Agent Orange and other warfare tactics before even coming of age to formally study. These experiences were not just theoretical concepts to me, they were lived realities embedded in my family’s history.

Despite these differences, both experiences shared a common thread: the courage to rebuild a life from the ground up in a foreign land, in a new language, and always with uncertainty. As I grew older and began to comprehend the weight of these legacies, I also became fully aware of the capacity I had developed for cross-cultural communication and code-switching, allowing me to connect with people across vastly different backgrounds. I chose to hone in on these skills and formally study these experiences going into college. I pursued a degree in both Anthropology and Political Science to better understand the systems and histories that shaped the stories I grew up hearing. Anthropology allowed me to truly learn what it meant to be part of a culture, navigating ethics, and the importance of approaching community challenges with respect and humility. Above all, Anthropology taught me that advocacy begins with listening. Political Science gave me the tools to critically examine the structures behind war and warfare strategies, concepts that I now advocate to heal with Legacies of War.

My path aligns naturally with Legacies of War. My connection to this work is both personal and professional. The American Secret War and the Vietnam War affected more than just my community, and like the other Advocacy Ambassadors who share similar stories to mine, I engage with these histories through research and action. We are no longer just learning about these legacies – we are prepared to take action. I grew up being part of various communities with ties from opposite ends of the world, and I am now honored to be part of an even larger global community, a community of individuals committed to transforming the lasting impacts of war into opportunities for education, advocacy and change. As I weave my advocacy work into my career, my journey is coming full circle. The stories that shaped my childhood have become the foundation of my professional purpose. I am driven not only by where I hope to go but by where I come from, and by a deep devotion to ensure that these legacies are not forgotten, but transformed into pathways toward healing and hope.

Images courtesy Legacies of War.